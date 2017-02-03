Prime Minister visits New Brunswick communities today hit by ice storm

LAMEQUE, N.B. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in New Brunswick today to express his gratitude to members of the military and volunteers who helped people deal with the aftermath of last month's ice storm.

The storm left tens of thousands of people without power for days.

The Canadian military sent in soldiers on Monday to help local authorities clear away debris and check on the welfare of local residents.

Trudeau will visit a warming station late this afternoon at the Royal Canadian Legion in the community of Neguac to thank volunteers and meet with members of the public who are still there.

He will then visit the Military Operations Centre in Lameque to thank military personnel for their efforts and later meet with volunteers and residents at a warming centre in the community.