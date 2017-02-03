Quebec man latest since Mosque attack to face charge of inciting hatred online

Quebec City police say they've arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly inciting hatred online.

The force says he was arrested on Thursday for comments posted on social media.

Police say he's expected to be arraigned later today on a charge of inciting hatred.

It's the third such arrest this week by police in Quebec, who have said they've seen a spike in hate-related complaints since Sunday's mass killing at a Quebec City mosque.

A gunman killed six men and wounded several others as they attended prayer.