stories in the news today, Feb. 3

Five stories in the news for Friday, Feb. 3

VICTIMS OF MOSQUE ATTACK REMEMBERED

A second funeral service in as many days will be held today for those who died in the Quebec City mosque attack. The Quebec City service will be for Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzeddine Soufiane at the Quebec City convention centre. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend today's event, as he did for Thursday's service in Montreal for the three other men killed last Sunday.

TRUDEAU TO VISIT ICE-STORM RAVAGED NEW BRUNSWICK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit New Brunswick today to thank volunteers and military personnel who helped people cope with last month's ice storm. The storm left tens of thousands without power for days and a few thousand were still without power this morning. Trudeau will visit the communities of Neguac and Lameque.

KELLIE LEITCH'S CAMPAIGN MANAGER QUITS

The campaign manager for Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch has resigned after being the centre of some recent controversies. Nick Kouvalis posted on Facebook that he is quitting due to becoming a distraction. He said campaign should be about the candidate and not the conduct of the candidate's staff. This is Kouvalis has left Leitch's campaign.

TRUMP SAYS NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS TO START SOON

North America could be immersed in major trade talks as early as this spring, with U.S. President Donald Trump signalling a desire to move quickly on updating the landmark NAFTA agreement. Talks could start as early as May, following a 90-day consultation process. Some trade experts predict the 1993 trilateral agreement could be split into separate bilateral deals between the countries.

B.C. JUDGE TO RULE ON CHILD REMOVAL CASE

A judge in Cranbrook, B.C., is to rule today in the trial of three people accused of removing girls from Canada so they could be placed in plural marriages. The trial focused on evidence of polygamous beliefs and practices in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints followed by the three on trial. They are accused of taking the young girls from Canada into the United States for a sexual purpose in 2004.