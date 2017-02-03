Trump travel order prompts federal scramble over report of revoked Nexus cards

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the government is trying to ensure Canadian dual-nationals can still use their Nexus trusted-traveller cards at the border following word that cards have been revoked.

Goodale tells the House of Commons today the government will urge American officials to apply the rules fairly in the wake of a Trump administration executive order banning travel to the U.S. by people from seven countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel says that doesn't provide much clarity to Canadians wondering if their Nexus card is still valid.

Global Affairs Canada says Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland stressed the importance of efficient border measures during a discussion Thursday with her U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

A summary of the phone call says the two highlighted the progress of recent pre-clearance measures, as well as the need for a safe and secure border that does not impede the smooth flow of goods and people.