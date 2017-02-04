Nottawasaga man killed in snowmobile crash in town of Blue Mountains
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Ont. — Grey County OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident in the town of Blue Mountains.
Investigators say the operator lost control while riding on a trail Friday night and was thrown from the machine.
They say 25-year-old Dylan John Robinson of Nottawasaga, Ont. was pronounced dead in hospital.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for today in Owen Sound.
The OPP Technical Traffic Investigation Unit is assisting with the investigation which is ongoing.