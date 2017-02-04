News / Canada

Quebec City mosque reopens for prayers six days after deadly shooting

MONTREAL — The Quebec City mosque that was the site of a mass shooting last Sunday has reopened for prayers.

Mosque president Mohamed Yangui says the first prayer was held at 6 a.m.

Due to ongoing renovations, the first floor is reserved for men, while women are praying in the basement.

Earlier this week, the public was allowed inside to view the bullet-riddled walls and bloodstained floors where the six men died.

The victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending prayer.

Gatherings are planned in Montreal and Quebec City over the weekend to mark the tragedy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

