Trudeau speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a conversation with his British counterpart on Saturday.

Trudeau's office says Theresa May offered her condolences for last weekend's shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead.

The two leaders also discussed their shared commitment to NATO, the G7 and the G20.

An emailed statement from Trudeau's office also says they discussed their commitment to promoting free trade and investment, including the free trade agreement between Canada and the European Union.