300 homes in northwestern Alberta have no natural gas due to farm tap unit fire

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — About 300 homes in northwestern Alberta have no natural gas after a fire at an Atco Gas farm tap unit.

Alberta Emergency Alert says the fire happened Monday morning on Highway 670 and Range Road 52 in the County of Grande Prairie.

The fire has been extinguished and Atco Gas is getting compressed natural gas trailers to supply customers while it tries to restore service.

A warming centre has been set up in Evergreen Park for affected residents and their pets and officials urge people to bring basic necessities in the event they have to stay out of their homes for an extended period.

Alberta Emergency Alert says residents should not use gas appliances and should shut them off only if safe to do so.

Environment Canada has issued a severe cold warning for the area, saying wind chills between -35 and -45 Celsius were expected Monday night.