Boys, 14 and 15, face serious charge for alleged assault at Alberta youth centre

LAMONT, Alta. — A charge of attempted murder has been laid against two boys who are accused of assaulting a female staff worker at a youth facility northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP say the 14- and 15-year-old teens allegedly assaulted the worker late Saturday night at the Elk Island Youth Ranch near the community of Lamont before fleeing in a vehicle they stole from the centre.

Police say the worker's injuries were serious enough that she had to be airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.

Her condition is listed as stable.

One of the suspects turned himself in to Edmonton police late Sunday afternoon, while the second youth was arrested in the city nearly three hours later.