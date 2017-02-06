Canadian military to become first to issue guidelines on child soldiers

OTTAWA — The Canadian military is poised to become the first in the world to issue guidelines for dealing with child soldiers, as it prepares to deploy hundreds of peacekeepers to Africa.

The guidelines are intended to ensure Canadian troops are properly trained and emotionally prepared for situations involving child soldiers, no matter the mission or location.

Military officials say Canadian military personnel encountered child soldiers in Afghanistan, while ISIS has made a point of highlighting its use of underage fighters in propaganda.

But the pending deployment of peacekeepers to Africa, where the use of child soldiers is widespread, has underscored the need to put the issue front and centre.

The new guidelines were ordered by defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance last March following a meeting with retired general Romeo Dallaire, who has been actively working to eliminate the use of children in conflict.