Federal prisoners in court hoping to force government to address inmate pay rules

MONTREAL — Federal inmates say they want to be paid more and are hoping a court ruling will force the government's hand on the matter.

Lawyers representing inmates are arguing in Federal Court in Montreal that charter rights are being infringed by government policies.

The salary paid to convicts who work has been frozen since it was introduced in 1981.

Currently, they are paid a maximum of $6.90 a day.

In 2005, the government ignored a recommendation by the Office of the Correctional Investigator to raise the salaries.

Lawyers for the federal government say there's no reason to increase the pay, given that inmates cost $115,000 to house yearly and essentials are covered by Correctional Services Canada.

A Federal Court justice is hearing arguments on the matter over three days this week.

The court action is on behalf of all federal inmates — about 15,000 at any given time across the country.