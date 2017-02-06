Man charged after alleged assault on officer over incident he wasn't involved in

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a Kingston, Ont., man is facing charges arising from an incident he wasn't even involved in.

They say officers went to a home last Friday night to investigate a report of a possible domestic disturbance, and one officer began talking with a woman outside while the second went to the house to talk to the man involved.

Investigators say the officer was met at the door by a man, who was visiting the home and wasn't involved in the argument, who tried to stop the officer from entering.

It's alleged the man stepped forward and put his hand on the officer's chest, which the officer interpreted as an attempt to push him back or grab his chest-mounted Taser.

Police say a struggle ensued and the officer was allegedly struck in the cheek before a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and breach of probation.