Northeastern New Brunswick is on the path back to normal after devastating storm

LAMEQUE, N.B. — The military has begun to withdraw and power is fully back on as northeastern New Brunswick slowly returns to normal following a powerful ice storm nearly two weeks ago.

Dave Brown, town manager for Lameque, says electricity was restored to the last remaining customers Sunday night.

But Brown, who co-ordinated the emergency measures for the area, says much work remains as firefighters go door-to-door to check on vulnerable residents.

He says the food bank is also stocking up on supplies for people who lost food during the outages that started Jan. 25 and knocked out power to 133,000 at the peak.

The storm felled power lines throughout the region, but Lameque and Miscou islands were some of the hardest hit.