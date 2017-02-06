Video: Quebec tech company brings augmented reailty to gym class
SAGA's Interactive Gym is capable of turning an entire gymnasium into a digital playing surface.
A Quebec-based company is taking gym class into the future with augmented reality technology that paints the walls with a playing floor.
Created by SAGA, the Interactive Gym uses 3D cameras to detect physical impacts on the walls and floor and combines that input with a projector system that casts a game screen onto the wall.
“We believe that introducing new types of interactivity and feedbacks could make physical activity more fun and accessible to all type of kids,” said SAGA CEO Vincent Routhier.
The end result is a room-sized gaming system of near limitless possibilities when it comes to livening up gym class.
Routhier and SAGA’s lead developer took less than a week to set up their prototype room in Quebec City, and judging by the racket these kids are making, the future is as bright as these walls.