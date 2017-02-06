Video: Quebec tech company brings augmented reailty to gym class

A Quebec-based company is taking gym class into the future with augmented reality technology that paints the walls with a playing floor.

Created by SAGA, the Interactive Gym uses 3D cameras to detect physical impacts on the walls and floor and combines that input with a projector system that casts a game screen onto the wall.

“We believe that introducing new types of interactivity and feedbacks could make physical activity more fun and accessible to all type of kids,” said SAGA CEO Vincent Routhier.

The end result is a room-sized gaming system of near limitless possibilities when it comes to livening up gym class.