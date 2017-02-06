Snowmobile collision leaves 1 man dead, another with serious injuries

DOBIE, Ont. — Provincial police say one man is dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries after two snowmobiles collided in northern Ontario.

They say a westbound snowmobile collided with one heading east on Beaver House Road, near Dobie, Ont., about 20 kilometres east of Kirkland Lake, on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say both riders were ejected from their vehicles and taken to hospital in Kirkland Lake.

Sixty-year-old Jean Lacroix of Dobie was later pronounced dead from his injuries.