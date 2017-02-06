U.S. court tosses case against Canadian government by mislabelled B.C. terrorist

VANCOUVER — A United States court has thrown out a lawsuit that accuses the Canadian government of ruining the life and multimillion-dollar business of a British Columbia woman after it wrongly branded her a terrorist.

In a ruling issued last month, a Washington state district court says Perienne de Jaray cannot sue Canada over allegations of malicious prosecution or abuse of process because of an American law that grants immunity to foreign states.

De Jaray, formerly a U.S.-based executive with electronics maker Apex USA, alleges she suffered years of groundless investigation on both sides of the border.

A complaint for damages filed last year accuses the Canadian government of wanting to appease the American administration by appearing to crack down on terrorism so it could gain access to lucrative U.S. defence contracts.

The court document says the subsidiary of parent company Apex Canada went out of business after the Canadian government sent information to the FBI alleging it had intercepted an illegal shipment of weapons-grade electronics from Apex, which later turned out to be false.