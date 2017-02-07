Alberta officer cleared in 2015 shooting of teenage sex assault suspect

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An agency that investigates police says an officer in southern Alberta who shot and wounded a teenage suspect was justified in his actions.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says Lethbridge police were called after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Safeway store in October 2015.

It's alleged a 17-year-old suspect then grabbed a knife from the store's meat department and ran off.

ASIRT says police soon found the boy walking along a street and he refused orders to drop the weapon.

It says an officer fired four shots at the teen as he moved toward the officer in a threatening manner.

The boy, who required surgery, faces charges in court and continues to recover from his injuries.

ASIRT's executive director Susan Hughson says witnesses, including civilians, were interviewed about the shooting.

"It was very clear that the youth, armed with a knife, was advancing towards the officer, and, secondly, that this approach was perceived by all to be in a threatening manner. The youth failed to follow commands and his conduct could not reasonably be predicted," she said in a release.

"The evidence clearly established that at the time of his injury, the youth presented a very real and continuing threat to the life of the officer, the lives of fellow officers, and the public at large."

Lethbridge police Chief Rob Davis said his officers are trained to respond to all situations.

"The conclusion of the independent ASIRT investigation confirmed what we knew all along — that our officer's actions were consistent with training and reasonable in the circumstances," Davis said in a statement.