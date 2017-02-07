Canadian music takes centre stage as Juno nominations set to be revealed

TORONTO — Some of Canada's rising stars are expected to get an extra boost today as the Juno Award nominations are unveiled.

The celebration of homegrown music puts a spotlight on performers who have climbed the global charts, as well as newcomers hoping to capture more listeners.

Musicians likely to land nominations include the Strumbellas, whose rock track "Spirits" found success both in Canada and stateside.

Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie is also likely to be recognized for his "Secret Path" solo project.

Producer Kaytranada could find himself in the running for his album "99.9%," which won last year's Polaris Music Prize.

Hip-hop superstar Drake is also considered a lock for some nominations after his hit album "Views" dominated the airwaves and streaming charts in 2016.

The Juno Awards will air live on CTV on April 2.