Case of Quebec teens accused in murder plot involving fellow classmates put off

ST-HYACINTHE, Que. — Two Quebec teens who allegedly plotted to kill fellow classmates will return to court next month.

They appeared in court in St-Hyacinthe today as the Crown asked for its own expert opinion on the level of criminal responsibility for the older of the two accused.

The boys, aged 14 and 16, face numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit sexual assault.

Their parents were in court today as was the grandmother of one of the alleged victims.

The judge hearing the case agreed to put it off until March 7.

The two teens were previously denied bail and have been detained since their arrests in mid-September.

Provincial police said at the time a search at the Polyvalente Hyacinthe-Delorme high school yielded evidence the youths were on the verge of carrying out the plot.