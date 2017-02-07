Company fined $125k after worker fatally electrocuted on the job

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — A Burlington, Ont.-based company that services industrial cranes has been fined $125,000 after a worker suffered a fatal electrical shock on the job.

The Ministry of Labour says Konecranes Canada Inc. pleaded guilty last week to a charge under the Occupation Health and Safety Act in connection with the 2015 incident.

The ministry says a worker and manager were working to repair a 20-ton overhead crane at Van-Rob Inc., an auto parts manufacturer in Richmond Hill, Ont., at the time.

It says that while using a scissor lift to reach the crane, the manager received an electrical shock. The crane's power source is rated at 600 volts.

The ministry says the manager died in hospital.

It says an investigation found the workers did not follow the energy isolation and verification procedures laid out in the company's safety manual, which constitutes a breach of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.