Dunphy inquiry to hear from RCMP investigator who looked into fatal shooting

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — An inquiry looking into the police shooting of a Newfoundland man will hear from the lead RCMP officer who investigated the case.

Cpl. Steven Burke is due to take the stand at the Commission of Inquiry into the Death of Donald Dunphy, who was killed on Easter Sunday 2015.

The RCMP investigated the incident, but did not lay charges against Const. Joe Smyth, who said he shot the 59-year-old man in self-defence when he aimed a rifle at him.

Smyth, a former member of then-premier Paul Davis's protective detail, had gone alone to Dunphy's home in Mitchell's Brook to look into a single post by Dunphy on Twitter.

Smyth has testified that although Dunphy was not considered a threat, the disgruntled injured worker had posted "disconcerting" tweets over his frustration with workers' compensation and political inaction.