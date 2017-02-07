Hamilton man charged in alleged sex assaults against three women

HAMILTON — A 53-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with alleged sexual assaults against three women over several months last year.

Police say the first report came last summer and was quickly followed by allegations from two more women.

Michael Glen Harris is charged with seven counts of sexual assault, seven of forcible confinement, five of assault, and one each of assault with a weapon, uttering death threats and theft under $5,000.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the charges stem from incidents alleged to have taken place between July and November of last year.