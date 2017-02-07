Man, 31, killed in industrial accident near Orillia
SEVERN TOWNSHIP, Ont. — An autopsy is planned Wednesday for a man killed in an industrial accident in Severn Township, near Orillia, Ont.
Provincial police say they were called to a quarry on Monday on reports of a fatal accident.
They say a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, but have not specified the cause or circumstances of his death.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is also conducting an investigation.