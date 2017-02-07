Montreal police investigate as woman shot during possible armed robbery

Montreal police say a woman was struck by at least one bullet in a possible armed robbery gone awry east of the downtown area.

Police say they received calls about gunshots being heard at a small business in a shopping centre near the Frontenac subway station.

Spokesman Benoit Boiselle says the victim, a woman in her 40s, was struck at least once in the upper body.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect, also believed to be in his 40s, who fled on foot.