Only 18,000 applicants eligible for Newfoundland's Qalipu First Nation Band

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Fewer than a fifth of people who applied to become founding members of a unique Newfoundland aboriginal band have been accepted.

The Department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada says out of the more than 100,000 people who applied, 18,044 are eligible for founding membership in the Qalipu First Nation Band, the second largest First Nation by population in Canada.

Ottawa and the Federation of Newfoundland Indians agreed in 2008 to establish a landless band for Mi'kmaq in Newfoundland.

A supplemental deal in 2013 set up an enrolment committee to assess "current and substantial" connections to the group after it was inundated with more than 100,000 applications.

The department says roughly 10,000 applicants who were on the original founding members list did not meet the criteria under the 2013 agreement.