Single-vehicle crash in Burlington kills two

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Two people are dead following a crash early today in Burlington, Ont.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says one vehicle was involved in the crash at about 6 a.m. on Eastport Dr. near the Burlington lift bridge.

He says the vehicle rolled over and was "consumed by fire" and that speeding may have been a factor.

There was no immediate information on the ages or genders of the two victims.

Eastport Dr. beneath the Burlington Skyway is expected to remain closed to traffic for several hours.

 

