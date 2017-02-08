Avalanche closes key highway near B.C.-Alta. border

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — The RCMP says an avalanche has shut down a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in eastern British Columbia.

The avalanche is on Highway just inside the British Columbia border in Yoho National Park west of Lake Louise, Alta.

There was no immediate information on whether vehicles may have been caught by the avalanche.

Drive BC says both directions of the highway are closed from Field, B.C. to the border with Alberta.