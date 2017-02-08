Commons committee wants Freeland to testify about new Canada-U.S. mandate

OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee wants to question Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland about her sweeping new mandate to advance Canada's relations with the Trump administration.

Bob Nault, foreign affairs committee chairman and Liberal MP, says Freeland's appearance would be part of a broad study of Canada-U.S. relations that is set to start next week with a series of hearings.

Nault tells The Canadian Press he has never seen a mandate letter like Freeland's because it makes her the de-facto trade minister with United States as well as Canada's top diplomat.

Nault says the committee wants to hear from experts from both sides of the border who can explain to Canadians the depth and importance of the relations between the two countries.

He says that relationship is bigger than any single politician and he wants the hearing televised so Canadians can hear that directly.