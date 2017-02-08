Judge rules winner can keep $100K prize despite alleged deal to split it

SYDNEY, N.S. — A Cape Breton judge has handed a big victory to a contest winner trying to keep a $100,000 prize despite an alleged agreement to split it with four other finalists.

Darin Seymour won the cash in a car dealership contest on Jan. 6, but the other contestants claimed there was a verbal agreement to split the winnings, with each finalist receiving $20,000.

His wife Kimberly Seymour attended the draw on behalf of her husband, and acknowledged saying "I guess so'' and "OK,'' but never "yes'' when the proposition was made by another finalist before the draw.

Darin Seymour, who had to work at the time of the draw, said he would never have agreed to give away 80 per cent of his winnings.

In a ruling Wednesday, Justice Frank Edwards says his wife did not have authority to make the deal, and the other finalists have no chance of winning their claim.

Although his ruling was only on temporary custody of the prize money before a trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, the judge said their claim has no chance and told the other finalists they should abandon it.