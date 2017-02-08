Feds started wrestling with Trump tax plan shortly after election

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has been monitoring from Day 1 the potential impacts on Canada of Donald Trump's tax agenda.

An internal briefing document shows Finance Department officials took particular note of several tax pledges Trump made on his way to winning the presidency.

The analysis obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act was released this week as Finance Minister Bill Morneau heads to Washington to meet new Trump appointees and deliver a speech at Georgetown University.

The assessment prepared for the deputy finance minister highlights key Trump vows, from cutting corporate and personal taxes to a one-time tax break for multinational corporations on the repatriation of their overseas profits to the U.S.

It also underlines Trump's pledges to repeal the federal estate tax and eliminate the alternative minimum tax on individuals and corporations.