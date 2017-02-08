Home in N.L. where five-year-old girl's remains found being torn down

CARBONEAR, N.L. — The house where a five-year-old Newfoundland girl was found after allegedly being killed by her father is being torn down.

Wrecking crews are on the scene in Carbonear to tear down the home where Quinn Butt was discovered last April after fire broke out.

Her father, Trent Butt, is facing charges of first-degree murder and arson.

Neighbours and others in the community had lobbied to have the home demolished.

Police investigators say Quinn Butt died in the house after a fire broke out.

David Kennedy lives next door to the house and spearheaded efforts to have it torn down.