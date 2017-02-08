Someone stole $100K worth of blueberries in Hamilton, Ont.

HAMILTON — Police in Hamilton say someone has made off with a lot of blueberries.

Investigators say a refrigerated tractor-trailer containing an estimated $100,000 worth of blueberries and some fruit was stolen in Hamilton on Sunday.

They say the transport was driven into the Toronto area.

The truck has been recovered but the trailer and the blueberries are missing.

Police have posted a picture of blueberries with the slogan "have you seen these berries?" across social media to bring attention to the theft.