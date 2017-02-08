PQ report calls the party an aging 'social club'

QUEBEC — Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee says a report he commissioned about the makeup of the party membership lays out some "disturbing truths" that could serve to broaden its base.

The report describes the PQ as an aging "social club" that's "frozen" in time and as a party whose sovereignty option is failing to attract younger people.

The document was authored by Lisee's special adviser, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who came to his conclusions after consulting with members and non-members of the party, including entrepreneurs, youth and representatives of cultural communities.

St-Pierre Plamondon proposes numerous recommendations, including using language and culture to promote Quebec identity and revisiting a commitment to electoral reform scrapped in 2011.

As of January, the PQ had 89,000 members, with 68 per cent 55 and older, while only 14 per cent were between 16 and 40.

The report suggests it's a tendency that extends to all political parties, and Lisee noted the PQ's numbers, as pertain to younger members, still put them ahead of their political rivals.

Lisee, 58, said Wednesday the observations in the report suggest the PQ has some ground to cover.

While some are "disturbing truths," other elements in the report are explained by a failure to communicate and all will be addressed, he said.

"We got our money's worth, we really got our money's worth," Lisee said. "There is nothing extraordinarily surprising, it's more detailed, and what is great is the 100 recommendations about how to go forward from now.