Quebec judge could face dismissal for refusing to hear case in January 2015

MONTREAL — A judicial inquiry committee is recommending a Quebec judge be dismissed for refusing to hear a spat between neighbours and for suggesting too strongly they negotiate a settlement in a small-claims matter.

The five-member committee says in a written decision the recommended sanction against Quebec court Judge Peter Bradley is severe but deserved, given he was the subject of a similar complaint a few years earlier.

At the heart of the matter is a legal fight between neighbours over damage to a fence, a case the judge ultimately refused to hear in January 2015.

The committee agreed the judge failed in his mission but only three members of the panel agreed with applying the harshest punishment.

The report says the sanction is being recommended to ensure "the integrity of the entire judiciary."