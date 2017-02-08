Trudeau discusses infrastructure, economic growth with Yukon premier

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver are meeting on Parliament Hill to discuss infrastructure, economic growth, energy and reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

Silver, territorial representatives and indigenous leaders are in Ottawa for a series of meetings with members of Trudeau's cabinet.

Silver says he is keen to see the development of an Arctic strategy — a pledge made by the federal government.

Ottawa has committed to working on the plan with northerners, territorial governments and indigenous leaders.

Trudeau is to visit Nunavut and the Northwest Territories on Thursday and Friday — his first trip there since the 2015 election campaign.