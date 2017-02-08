Two people, including 19-month-old baby, hurt in Ottawa-area house fire
KANATA, Ont. — A 19-month-old child is in hospital with serious burns after a house fire early today in the Ottawa area.
Ottawa firefighters say a male was also taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation in the blaze, which erupted just after 2 a.m. in a two-storey detached home in Kanata.
The baby's mother was also taken to hospital, but it was not clear if she suffered any injuries.
Firefighters say the child was sheltered in a fire truck until being taken to hospital.
They say the house is now uninhabitable.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.