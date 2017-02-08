Woman hit by object thrown from car in Thunder Bay, Ont.; cops say may be hate crime

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A teen has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a trailer hitch in what police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say may be a hate crime.

Investigators say the 34-year-old woman was walking with her sister late last month when a passenger threw a trailer hitch from a car, striking her in the stomach and causing injuries that required several days of hospital treatment.

Police say they determined four people were in the car — three men and a woman aged 18 and 19 — and an 18-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault.

They say members of the aboriginal community have reported that objects have been thrown at them by people from passing vehicles, but that many of the incidents have not been reported.

Police say they are consulting with the Crown in order to determine if the evidence gathered to date indicates the alleged assault on the woman can be designated as a hate-motivated incident.