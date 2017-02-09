A look at trade growth in Canada, U.S. under North American Free Trade Agreement

OTTAWA — Amid word that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet Monday with President Donald Trump, Finance Minister Bill Morneau was in Washington on Wednesday singing the praises of Canada-U.S. trade, part of the federal government's charm offensive in the U.S. capital.

Morneau says nine million U.S. jobs are tied to trade with Canada, which buys more from the U.S. than all members of the European Union combined. Below are some numbers reflecting average annual growth in trade flows in goods and services among Canada, the United States and Mexico between 1993 and 2016 under NAFTA.

— Canadian exports to the U.S. rose an average of 4.5 per cent annually.

— Canadian exports to Mexico rose 9.9 per cent annually.

— U.S. exports to Canada rose 4.5 per cent annually.

— U.S. exports to Mexico rose 7.3 per cent annually.

— Mexican exports to Canada rose 9.9 per cent annually.

— Mexican exports to the U.S. rose 8.6 per cent annually.