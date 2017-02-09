Alleged sexual assault: Gerry Sklavounos to return to Quebec legislature next week

MONTREAL — A member of the Quebec national assembly who was booted out of the Liberal caucus for alleged sexual improprieties says he will return to the legislature next week.

Gerry Sklavounos says it was never his intention to offend anyone and that he sincerely regrets doing so if that is the case.

Sklavounos was flanked by his wife at a news conference in his Montreal riding this morning as he announced his intention to head back to the national assembly next week.

He was removed from the Liberal caucus last October after a woman accused him of sexual assault dating back to 2014.

The file was referred to the Crown prosecutor's office, which announced recently he would not be charged.

Premier Philippe Couillard has said he won't consider readmitting Sklavounos to the fold until he feels convinced the longtime politician will show good conduct toward women.

Sklavounos has represented the riding of Laurier-Dorion since 2007.

He has always maintained his innocence.

Alice Paquet told Radio-Canada that Slavounos assaulted her twice in 2014 when she was 19 and working as a hostess at a Quebec City restaurant.