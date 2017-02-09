Bus crash sends 13 people to hospital, one in critical condition
VANCOUVER — Thirteen people have been injured in a bus crash in Vancouver.
B.C. Ambulance says in a tweet that one person is in serious condition while the other 12 are stable.
The organization says all 13 were taken to hospital following the crash.
The crash occurred this morning in South Vancouver near the intersection of Oak Street and 57th Avenue.
Several recent snow storms and freezing rain today have made road conditions in Metro Vancouver treacherous.