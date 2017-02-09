Dunphy family lawyer quizzes RCMP investigator on response to shooting

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The lead RCMP investigator into the police killing of Don Dunphy says if he had it to do again he'd seek a checklist of procedures for officer-involved shootings.

Cpl. Steve Burke confirmed at a public inquiry into the Newfoundland man's death that it wasn't until after the scene was released that he thought of consulting such a list, such as one used by Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team.

This is despite the fact Burke had never handled such a case before.

Burke was under cross-examination by Bob Simmonds, the lawyer for Dunphy's daughter, Meghan, who has questioned the quality of the RCMP probe.

Burke also confirmed he didn't know until the next morning that other officers had released the scene on April 7, 2015, two days after the shooting.

Two medical first responders have testified police photos don't match what they saw just after the shooting.

Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shot Dunphy once in the chest and twice in the head after he says he aimed a rifle at him.