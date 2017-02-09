Man facing 1st degree murder charges in deaths of Barrie, Ont., father and son

BARRIE, Ont. — A 24-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a father and son were found dead in a home in Barrie, Ont.

Police say the bodies of a 51-year-old and his 19-year-old son were discovered on Wednesday.

They say autopsies are scheduled for Friday to determine how the two men died.

Investigators say they believe the alleged victims and the accused were known to each other and are not looking for any other suspects.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area William Street and Marcus Street between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Wednesday or who may have video surveillance of the area to contact investigators.