RCMP investigate shots fired at wind turbine site in southern Alberta

FORT MACLEOD, Alta. — Police have launched an investigation in southern Alberta after they say someone fired shots at a TransAlta wind turbine site.

RCMP say it happened early Wednesday evening at the turbine facility south of Fort Macleod.

They say the company was alerted of a problem remotely when its main station was tripped, and when staff arrived at the scene they discovered bullet holes in one of the transformers.

Police say it appears the shots were fired from a distance, possibly from the nearby road.

Damage to the transformer was extensive and several wind turbines were shut down.