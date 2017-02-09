Strong early turnout for third Nova Scotia teachers' contract vote
HALIFAX — There was strong turnout this morning by Nova Scotia public school teachers voting on a proposed new contract with the province.
A statement on the website of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union said more than 70 per cent of its 9,300 members had cast ballots by 11:15 a.m.
Voting -- which was postponed by a day due to bad weather -- opened at 6 a.m and is to run until 8 p.m.
Teachers rejected two earlier proposed deals.
They resumed a work-to-rule campaign late last month after Premier Stephen McNeil said two extra days off in the latest proposed contract were to be used for marking and class preparation.