Survey praises Canadian Arctic companies on indigenous rights

An international survey on resource development in the Arctic is ranking Canadian companies among the highest in the world for their policies on respecting indigenous rights.

A report from a member of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs says that four of the top 10 companies operating north of the Arctic Circle are Canadian.

They include miners such as Teck Resources (TSX:TCK.a) and energy majors such as Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO).

The survey looked at 92 companies and assessed their commitment to international standards, staff devoted to indigenous rights, track records, transparency and consultation.

The report doesn't assess the actual behaviour of the companies.