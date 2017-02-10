Air Canada goes vintage with total airline makeover
The carrier is launching a new image to coincide with Canada's 150th birthday celebrations.
Air Canada is getting on board with a new look for Canada’s 150th birthday.
This week, the airline unveiled a striking new black and white design for their airplanes, including a fully blackened belly and a return of the vintage rondelle-style logo on the tail.
“On the occasion of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the future Air Canada represents the strength of our nation and the future-looking spirit of our airline,” said Air Canada executive Ben Smith.
The new fuselage design was created by Winkreative, a firm founded by Canadian Tyler Brûlé. Winkreative also handled aesthetic duties for the Union-Pearson Express in Toronto.
It’s not just the airplanes that are getting a makeover, however. Air Canada employees in the air and on the ground will be outfitted with new uniforms designed by Christopher Bates.
The last time Air Canada overhauled its look back in 2004 after it marked its emergence from bankruptcy protection with the debut of its current blue-shaded colour scheme.
The airline also announced some new food and beverage options that will appear on the menu in April, including Lavazza coffee and baked goods from Toronto’s Dufflet Pastries.
However, the most impressive new offerings will be only for well-heeled passengers on the nose-end of the business class curtain. They will be treated to a selection of dishes created by B.C. chef David Hawksworth, paired with Canadian wines selected by sommelier Véronique Rivest.
New look, new routes
Air Canada also unveiled new international service routes that will be flown by the main airline and the economy Rouge brand.
The new routes will depart from Canada’s three largest airports.
Toronto
- Mumbai
- Berlin
- Reykjavik
Montreal
- Shanghai
- Algiers
- Marseille
- Reykjavik
Vancouver
- Taipei
- Nagoya
- Frankfurt
- London-Gatwick
