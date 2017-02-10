Bombardier sees injunction against Metrolinx's efforts to end light rail contract

MONTREAL — Bombardier has asked an Ontario court to impose an injunction against Metrolinx in response to the provincial transportation agency's notice to terminate a contract for light rail vehicles in Toronto.

The transportation manufacturer's railway division says its application to the Ontario Superior Court is designed to encourage Metrolinx to resume discussions as required in its contract.

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) says the "unjustified cancellation" of the contract would cost Ontario taxpayers millions of dollars, kill hundreds of jobs and put projects like the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch LRT in jeopardy.

In November, Metrolinx ramped up pressure on Bombardier to deliver a prototype train by issuing a formal notice of intent to terminate its $770-million contract, a step that would be required if the agency ultimately asks a court to rip up the deal.

The notice was sent to Bombardier after the company missed a commitment to deliver a prototype by the end of October.

The light rail transit cars are part of a contract signed in 2010 and are to be used on various LRT lines in Toronto, including the $5.3-billion Eglinton Crosstown, that is scheduled to open in 2021.

Bombardier said at the time the focus on the pilot vehicle was blown out of proportion since production on the actual cars isn't slated to begin until 2018.