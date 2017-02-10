Charges laid in shooting that prompted emergency response in Alberta town

PINCHER CREEK, Alta. — Charges have been laid in a shooting that prompted a town in southwestern Alberta to block off its downtown and close schools earlier this week.

RCMP in Pincher Creek say Dewey (Todd) Starzyk, who is 53, is charged with careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of release.

Starzyk is in custody and is to appear in Pincher Creek provincial court on Tuesday.

The RCMP sent in an emergency response team and warned the public to stay away on Wednesday after reports of a shooting at a home.

No one was hurt.