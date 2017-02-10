Video: 'Intoxicated' New Brunswick men go through McDonald's drive-thru on a sofa

MIRAMICHI, N.B. — Two New Brunswick men have been arrested after allegedly going through a McDonald's drive-thru on a couch.

Miramichi police say an officer spotted the couch, being towed behind an ATV, at 3:19 a.m. Thursday in the drive-thru.

Cpl. Lorri McEachern says the driver of the four wheeler took off after the officer turned on the lights atop his cruiser, stranding the two "intoxicated" men outside the restaurant.

She says the driver raced through the parking lot, across the highway and onto the frozen Miramichi River, still towing the couch through much of his escape.

Two local men, aged 28 and 39, will face yet-to-be-determined charges.