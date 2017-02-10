Flying tractor-trailer wheel kills 50-year-old man on Ottawa highway: Police
OTTAWA — Police say a 50-year-old man is dead after his van was hit by a wheel that flew off a tractor-trailer on an Ottawa highway Friday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say the truck's dual-wheel assembly became detached around 6 a.m. as it travelled westbound on Highway 417.
Const. Guy Prevost says the wheel jumped the median and hit a van travelling in the other direction.
He says the 50-year-old driver was the only person in the van at the time.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Prevost says the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this point.
The incident snarled traffic for much of the morning before the highway reopened around noon.