Flying tractor-trailer wheel kills 50-year-old man on Ottawa highway: Police

OTTAWA — Police say a 50-year-old man is dead after his van was hit by a wheel that flew off a tractor-trailer on an Ottawa highway Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the truck's dual-wheel assembly became detached around 6 a.m. as it travelled westbound on Highway 417.

Const. Guy Prevost says the wheel jumped the median and hit a van travelling in the other direction.

He says the 50-year-old driver was the only person in the van at the time.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Prevost says the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this point.